NEWS
Right at home: Shirt Shop finds new location on W. Madison
For the second time in nearly 17 years in business, Elizabeth Donnelly has found a new home for the Shirt Shop.Donnelly relocated earlier this month to her new home at 9 W. Madison Ave., on the south side of the downtown square.She moved from the old Shannon Building (20 W. Jackson)... [More]
Chase goes through Iola
Two people are in custody tonight following a 40-mile car chase that ended when law enforcement officers pinned the suspect’s vehicle against a bridge guardrail on the southeast edge of Iola. Allen County sheriff’s deputies said Jesse G.H. Smith, 30, Oak Grove,... [More]
Enjoying ‘tea’ with Alice Hood
The best thing about visiting with our elders is to gain perspective on life. Alice Hood, age 91, says she is in the “tea time,” of life, that time of day when the light grows soft and the room is still warm from the sun. She punctuates the reverie by saying, “And... [More]
More News
- Right at home: Shirt Shop finds new location on W. Madison
- Chase goes through Iola
- Enjoying ‘tea’ with Alice Hood
- Kick off new year w/Jingle Bell Jog
- Bill of Rights exhibit opens
- PRC regroups: Water damage doesn’t douse recovery work
- Taking in Taiwan: IHS senior recounts overseas experiences
- Asbestos cleanup shutters school
SPORTS
2016 Play of the Year
On April 19, the Iola Mustangs were clinging to a 2-0 lead in Osawatomie during the baseball season with ace Ethan Scheibmier on the mound. Scheibmier had been lights-out the entire game as he was out-dueling Emporia State-commit Derek Manes, but the Iola ace was tiring near... [More]
Carry-over effect: Ellis hopes gridiron glory translates to the hardwood
When Marty Taylor left the Iola School System last summer to move to Las Vegas — where his son, Brett, is attending college at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas — it left a huge coaching void on both the high school and middle school levels.The middle school was... [More]
More Sports
- 2016 Play of the Year
- Carry-over effect: Ellis hopes gridiron glory translates to the hardwood
- Too cold out? Stay active with Iola Recreation
- Who are the area’s top teams so far?
- New Year’s Resolution: Cheer positively
- Hesse’s trip to Arrowhead ends with win
- RALLY DENIED: Bearcats hang on to top SCC
- No. 10 Burlingame delivers Titans’ second loss of year
AP Video
OPINIONS
No dull moments for Marilyn
Marilyn Davis at 84 is a familiar face in Humboldt.She stays active and seldom does an event occur that she doesn’t have a hand in.The Humboldt Historic Preservation Alliance is a favorite outlet, and among her chosen projects is restoring a 10-foot-long stained glass window... [More]
More Opinions
- No dull moments for Marilyn
- Letters to the Editor - 12/31/16
- School funding is a priority for 2017
- Small prison may be wave of the future
- Unending cycle of U.S. elections still is with us
- A meaningful gift lasts forever
- Recognizing self worth is gift to others as well
- Wind farm would be advantage to region