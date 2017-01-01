NEWS

Right at home: Shirt Shop finds new location on W. Madison

by RICHARD LUKEN The Iola Register | December 30, 2016

For the second time in nearly 17 years in business, Elizabeth Donnelly has found a new home for the Shirt Shop.Donnelly relocated earlier this month to her new home at 9 W. Madison Ave., on the south side of the downtown square.She moved from the old Shannon Building (20 W. Jackson)... [More]

Chase goes through Iola

by RICHARD LUKEN The Iola Register | December 30, 2016

Two people are in custody tonight following a 40-mile car chase that ended when law enforcement officers pinned the suspect’s vehicle against a bridge guardrail on the southeast edge of Iola. Allen County sheriff’s deputies said Jesse G.H. Smith, 30, Oak Grove,... [More]

Enjoying ‘tea’ with Alice Hood

by SUSAN LYNN The Iola Register | December 30, 2016

The best thing about visiting with our elders is to gain perspective on life. Alice Hood, age 91, says she is in the “tea time,” of life, that time of day when the light grows soft and the room is still warm from the sun. She punctuates the reverie by saying, “And... [More]

2016 Play of the Year

by JON DYKSTRA The Iola Register | December 30, 2016

On April 19, the Iola Mustangs were clinging to a 2-0 lead in Osawatomie during the baseball season with ace Ethan Scheibmier on the mound. Scheibmier had been lights-out the entire game as he was out-dueling Emporia State-commit Derek Manes, but the Iola ace was tiring near... [More]

Carry-over effect: Ellis hopes gridiron glory translates to the hardwood

by JON DYKSTRA The Iola Register | December 30, 2016

When Marty Taylor left the Iola School System last summer to move to Las Vegas — where his son, Brett, is attending college at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas — it left a huge coaching void on both the high school and middle school levels.The middle school was... [More]

No dull moments for Marilyn

by BOB JOHNSON The Iola Register | December 30, 2016

Marilyn Davis at 84 is a familiar face in Humboldt.She stays active and seldom does an event occur that she doesn’t have a hand in.The Humboldt Historic Preservation Alliance is a favorite outlet, and among her chosen projects is restoring a 10-foot-long stained glass window... [More]

