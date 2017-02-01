NEWS
Flu cases fill hospital
An uptick in flu cases, Influenza A and B, and respiratory infections have given Allen County Regional Hospital a more typical start to the new year, CEO Tony Thompson told county commissioners Tuesday. “We’re full,” Thompson said, in answer to a question about... [More]
Katie's story: Speaker tells how date led to rape
Katie Koestner admitted at the start she remains shy, and somewhat uncomfortable speaking in front of crowds. Despite more than 25 years in the national limelight, she remains the same soft-spoken girl who dreamt of being everything from a ballerina to an Air Force pilot, that... [More]
Opie’s coming to Humboldt
HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Mayor Nobby Davis and wife Terra will open a restaurant here in June. The have operated Opie’s Pizza and Grill in Chanute since 2000, and will open a restaurant of the same name in downtown Humboldt. “We’ll continue to operate Opie’s... [More]
SPORTS
Mustangs slip past Chargers to keep pace in the Pioneer
CARBONDALE — The Iola Mustangs needed a pick-me-up. As the third quarter inched near a close, they were behind Santa Fe Trail 31-27 on Tuesday night in Carbondale. That’s when Isaiah Fawson came to the rescue, guiding Iola to a 56-51 win. The senior guard had been... [More]
Fillies overcome offensive woes to pick up road victory
CARBONDALE — Every game isn’t going to be a work of art and Iola coach Becky Carlson likely won’t be making any highlight tapes based on Tuesday’s 28-26 win over Santa Fe Trail. However, the key word in the previous statement is “win” and... [More]
OPINIONS
Terminology crucial in tax comparisons
Except for those who deal with the numbers on a frequent basis, how property taxes are figured can be complicated.The process contains two main components: appraised value, often called market value of a property because it generally is what a house would be expected to fetch... [More]
