Mill Power — Plant serves at outlet for non-GMO soybean producers

by RICHARD LUKEN The Iola Register | January 20, 2017

MORAN — Things are changing quickly at what used to be the old Klein Tools plan north of Moran. Sometime by early February, Elliott Protein & Oil’s newest apparatus, a state-of-the-art soybean extruder — an Insta-Pro Press — will be online. Shortly... [More]

McKinley boosts playground security system

by RICK DANLEY The Iola Register | January 20, 2017

After a recent spate of vandalism at McKinley Elementary School, the district has installed multiple high-tech security cameras at strategic points around the kindergarten campus. On the first day of Thanksgiving break, McKinley principal Angie Linn received a call from the... [More]

Murder suspect appears

January 20, 2017

Brandon Callahan, 34, accused of murdering his mother, Lucretia, in their Iola home Tuesday, made his first appearance in court Friday. Magistrate Judge Tod Davis confirmed Callahan’s $1 million bond and scheduled a status hearing for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Davis said he... [More]

Independence rallies past Mustangs

by JON DYKSTRA The Iola Register | January 21, 2017

BURLINGTON — The sharp-shooting abilities of Iola seniors Ben Cooper and Isaiah Fawson were the driving force for Iola early in a Burlington Invitational semifinal against Independence. Unfortunately it was a freshman from Independence who controlled the rest of the game.... [More]

Amazing Rayce: Hoepker drops school-record 51 points in Cubs’ victory (MV boys and girls play)

by JON DYKSTRA The Iola Register | January 21, 2017

PLEASANTON — Humboldt coach David Taylor was most happy with Rayce Hoepker in the closing minutes of the second quarter of Thursday’s 69-24 victory over Oswego in the semifinals of the Pleasanton Tournament. Was the excitement for one of the nine three-pointers that... [More]

Warmth encourages armadillos (At Week's End)

by BOB JOHNSON The Iola Register | January 20, 2017

For years the slug was the signature animal of this weekly journey through time. As of today my favorite non-human is the armadillo, in concession to global warming, as well as because the armored creature is a survivor, having been around since early in the Cenozoic Period... [More]

